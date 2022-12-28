Bishop Gorman cheerleaders, mascot to perform at Citrus Bowl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler has announced that varsity cheerleaders Makenzie LeRoy, Elizabeth Brevard, Julia Thompson, and Mareesa Mellino and Crusader Mascot Kaela Young will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 – January 3, 2023.

According to Bishop Gorman, Varsity Spirit is the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.

Cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots who are invited to perform in the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance are part of a select group of trophy-winning squads and teams and All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. Trophy-winning teams and All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). The Bishop Gorman Varsity Cheerleaders and Crusader Mascot attended NCA Cheer Camp at SMU last summer where they were selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”

The Bishop Gorman cheerleaders and Crusader mascot will perform with the Varsity Spirit Trophy Winners and All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots from across the nation and enjoy a memorable holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.

Senior Cheerleading Captain Makenzie LeRoy said, “I am so excited to have the experience of a lifetime meeting cheerleaders from all over the United States that share my passion for school spirit and the sport of cheerleading.”

