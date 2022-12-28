Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bishop Gorman cheerleaders, mascot to perform at Citrus Bowl

Bishop Gorman cheerleaders and mascot
Bishop Gorman cheerleaders and mascot((Source: Bishop Gorman))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler has announced that varsity cheerleaders Makenzie LeRoy, Elizabeth Brevard, Julia Thompson, and Mareesa Mellino and Crusader Mascot Kaela Young will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 – January 3, 2023.

According to Bishop Gorman, Varsity Spirit is the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.

Cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots who are invited to perform in the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance are part of a select group of trophy-winning squads and teams and All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. Trophy-winning teams and All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). The Bishop Gorman Varsity Cheerleaders and Crusader Mascot attended NCA Cheer Camp at SMU last summer where they were selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”

The Bishop Gorman cheerleaders and Crusader mascot will perform with the Varsity Spirit Trophy Winners and All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots from across the nation and enjoy a memorable holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.

Senior Cheerleading Captain Makenzie LeRoy said, “I am so excited to have the experience of a lifetime meeting cheerleaders from all over the United States that share my passion for school spirit and the sport of cheerleading.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze