Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas wildlife officials say hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the state’s recent cold snap.

The Houston Humane Society said in a Facebook video that rescuers were able to save them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.

Mary Warwick is director of the humane society’s Texas Wildlife Rehabiliation Center. She says nearly 700 of an estimated 1,500 bats rescued in the Houston area during last week’s frigid temperatures are set to be released back into the wild on Wednesday.

