Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions

Animal rescue workers found dozens of adult dogs, as well as puppies just weeks old, living in an extremely hazardous environment. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee removed 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home on Monday.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Responders said they found dozens of small and medium-sized dogs living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, infections and parasites. Some of them were puppies just a few weeks old.

ARC reported the house also contained the highest levels of ammonia they had ever recorded, made from the compacted feces and urine.

WSMV reported the owners had moved away and would occasionally return to feed the dogs.

ARC said every animal was successfully removed, assessed and documented before being transported to their facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’