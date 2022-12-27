Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Why rare extreme weather hit Texoma more frequently in 2022

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As 2022 comes to an end, the year may just find itself in a few record books for extreme weather.

Almost all of Texoma dealt with the extremes of severe droughts to unseasonal tornados.

Two tornadoes hit North Texas in November and December, which is extremely rare.

The last time that happened was almost 50 years ago.

And last week, wind chills reached unusual lows in the negative teens.

Austin College Physics Professor Dr. David Baker said this intense climate variance is something we may have to get used to.

“This is something that we’re going to see, I think, more often as we progress in the future largely due to climate change,” said Dr. Baker. “Some of these extreme weather events can be linked to our changing climate.”

Dr. Bakers said everyone impacts climate daily, and people can leave the environment better off by investing in renewable energy and cutting down food waste.

“If we can reduce that food waste, it reduces transportation, which emits carbon dioxide and then also the stores have to have less food and less storage, electricity costs are less,” said Dr. Baker. “So, reducing food waste is one major way individuals can make an impact.”

Dr. Baker added the number of $1 billion disasters in the Southern U.S. jumped over the last five years from 2.5 to 12.

