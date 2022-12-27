Solid Waste Director recommends recycling instead of throwing away waste

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The holidays are a time for getting together with friends and family, and giving gifts to one another. It’s also a time where people produce the most waste out of the year. But there are ways you can reduce your impact this year.

Instead of throwing away the wrapping paper, gift bags, and cardboard boxes lying around after a morning of opening presents, Solid Waste Director, Leroy Sparrow recommends taking it into the recycling center located on 414 North Bois D’Arc Avenue.

“Bringing them to the recycle center just helps save landfill. It also helps the drivers, it’s less they have to pick up.” says Sparrow.

Non-flocked and undecorated natural Christmas trees are another item that can be recycled.

“Those are great for the local lakes. The fishing community loves to put them in the lakes. It helps the fish habitat and it helps the fishing. And of course, the other trees that are not natural, those can be put at the curb and we’ll start collecting those.” says Sparrow.

The city has two drop off locations you can go to, one at Fun Forrest Park and the other at Golden Road Park. You can drop them off through January 16th.

And after receiving your new gadgets and tech items from Santa, Sparrow says you can bring in your old and used electronics. Recycling old TV’s comes with a $5 charge.

Bringing items down to the Recycling Center is free of charge. Even if you can’t make the trip the city’s Solid Waste also offers curbside recycling services for $5.96 per month.

This year, Sparrow says the Center will not be recycling Christmas lights. They’re back open on December 27 through December 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will resume their normal schedule the following week.

They will be open on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

