Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30.

He said the vehicle was engulfed in flames but that it was put out without anyone being injured. The fire was the result of a mechanical issue, he said.

