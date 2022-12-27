Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon

The vehicle burned as a result of some mechanical issue, law enforcement believes.
The vehicle burned as a result of some mechanical issue, law enforcement believes.(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30.

He said the vehicle was engulfed in flames but that it was put out without anyone being injured. The fire was the result of a mechanical issue, he said.

