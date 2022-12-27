Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Slocum WSC customers in Anderson County under boil water notice

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has required Slocum Water Supply Corporation to notify customers in the Anderson County area to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notice was issued due to low pressure to no water in the Camphill, well 3, route 3 area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice, all water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. If you have any questions regarding this matter, you may contact Slocum WSC at (903)-478-3486.

