Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pilot of a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center.

The Health Science Center is located along Highway 47 near Easterwood Airport in College Station.

The plane landed in a field west of the facility between Jones Road and Highway 47.

No injuries are reported.

Zachary Huff was working in the field herding cattle at the time of the landing and said the plane was quiet when it was coming down.

“I just happened to look over and see him coming. That’s the only way we saw it,” Huff said. “It never made a sound. Even when he landed.”

Huff was the first to make contact with the pilot immediately after the landing.

“We rode over there to him and he was shaking like a leaf, white as a ghost when we got to him.”

“He got out saying he was fine. He just lost power,” Huff said.

According to flight records, the 1977 Piper Lance 2 single-engine aircraft departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was scheduled to land at Easterwood Airport in College Station. The plane belongs to Borrel Rene Jean Luc from Marksville, Louisiana.

