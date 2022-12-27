New Prospect Water Supply customers in Rusk County under boil water notice

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of New Prospect Water Supply were issued a boil water notice yesterday evening due to an electrical issue.

According to their official Facebook page, Well 1 experienced an electrical issue on Christmas day. System one will be under a boil water notice until lab results come back later this week.

Affected customers include those residing in Adaway, SH 43 up to addresses of the 5800′s of all road, CR 216, CR 217, FM 1251, CR 261, CE 262, CR 266, CR 222 and all roads off of it. FM 782 and intersection of CR 216 is also affected.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

