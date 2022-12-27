Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold start with temperatures starting out in the 20s.  Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds, but temperatures will stay cold with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 40s.  This is the last chilly day of the forecast with south winds returning this afternoon and becoming breezy tomorrow.  This will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and the 70s Thursday.  A few showers and some drizzle will be possible Thursday morning with a line of thunderstorms likely by late Thursday.  A few lingering showers into Friday morning and then a nice, warm weekend ahead with highs near 70 degrees for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

