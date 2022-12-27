Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen.

Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.

Chefs Elliot and Armenta want Cowboy Prime to give Midlander’s an experience unlike any other.

When asked about why he chose to come to the Tall City, Chef Elliot responded;

“It’s funny everyone asks what we’re doing in Midland. And the thing is it’s an amazing city. It’s got a lot of wealth and a lot of history and we felt that this market was right for coming in and doing something special and elevating it. There are a lot of great foodies out here. I think it’s been underserved so we’re coming in and just trying to again showcase some of the things the group does.”

Chef Graham Elliot is known for many things in the food world including appearances on shows like Master Chef and working alongside Gordon Ramsey. While impressive, these accomplishments don’t compare to his two Michelin stars.

The famed chef has cooked all over the world, including frequent stops in Fort Worth, which led him to take a drive down through West Texas.

It was during one of those trips that he saw the “Petro-plex” as more than just oil and gas.

“It’s not just the people, it’s the vibe. The space itself it’s very beautiful and you kinda lose yourself in the road and this environment so I love being able to come and stay here for a long time and get to know people and serve the community,” said Elliot.

In the restaurant, almost every staff member is from West Texas, and the three who aren’t from here are extremely excited about the opportunities that are coming to the Permian Basin.

Chef Elliott does not plan on stopping with the restaurant in Ally Village,

“We’re actually going to be opening in Odessa a sister restaurant Maria’s Mexican kitchen which is a huge success in Fort Worth. So that will be coming down the line,” said Elliot.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.