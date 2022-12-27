Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

First responders remind residents about importance of clearly displayed addresses

A clearly displayed address shows all numbers on the mailbox.
A clearly displayed address shows all numbers on the mailbox.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Minutes matter when responding to an emergency. East Texas first responders are reminding property owners to be sure they have visible numbers that clearly show their address, so crews can easily find them in a time-sensitive situation.

Scratched, old or totally missing numbers on mailboxes create a delay when first responders are getting to an emergency. Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said sometimes it can be difficult to find addresses.

“Especially when there’s multiple residences on a private driveway or something like that. It would be best to have addresses marked: the numbers marked for all residences on the end of the driveway where you can see it from both sides would be beneficial,” Hogue said.

Shawn Salter is the chief administrative officer at Christus EMS and Flight for Life. He said it’s important for people to know their 911 address, and if they aren’t sure of it, to reach out to their local 911 authority.

“You want to make certain that those numbers are large enough that they can be seen by a vehicle passing by. We really encourage that they be reflective so that they’re more easily seen during nighttime,” Salter said.

Dispatchers try to ask the caller for specific information if they live in a complex or are located in a building with multiple offices.

“If your apartment has a front porch light, something as simple as flipping on and off the front porch light so it brings visibility to where you are at,” Salter said.

Hogue said this could be the difference between displacing a family or being able to get a fire out with minimal damage.

“Time is of the essence, and the fire department, EMS, everybody tries to get there in a timely manner, so there’s a few little things that can be done to help speed that along,” Hogue said.

To ensure all emergency vehicles can make it to your house, Hogue said for those with gates, a good rule of thumb is to be sure they are at least 12-feet wide and 13-feet tall.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County
11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Latest News

Some homes, businesses and organizations in East Texas are experiencing plumbing nightmares as...
Plumbers respond to hundreds of busted pipe calls across East Texas following freezing temperatures
Pipes busted inside the historic building.
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
The vehicle burned as a result of some mechanical issue, law enforcement believes.
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
Body found in Upshur County burned home