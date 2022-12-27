Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County
11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Latest News

Maryland kayakers helped rescue a pilot.
Rescuers use kayaks to reach pilot after crash in icy creek
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The vehicle burned as a result of some mechanical issue, law enforcement believes.
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon