City of San Augustine issued boil water notice due to malfunction

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of San Augustine was placed under a boil water notice due to a pump malfunction.

According to a San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce social media post, the malfunction caused a water outage in the storage tanks.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice, all water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The public will be notified when the notice has been rescinded.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.