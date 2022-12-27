Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure.

The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice.

When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the corporation will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

If you have any questions, please contact the office at (936) 564-3078.

