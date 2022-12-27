Body found in Upshur County burned home

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Rhonda Welch pronounced the death and ordered an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office will withhold the name of the person until the identity is confirmed, however the Sheriff’s Office has significant indicators of who the person is and investigators are in contact with that person’s family at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

