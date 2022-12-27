Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49

(Storyblocks.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

As of about 1:20 p.m., traffic is being diverted to FM 16, and drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

TxDOT is working to clear the wreck.

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex

