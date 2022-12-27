18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

As of about 1:20 p.m., traffic is being diverted to FM 16, and drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

TxDOT is working to clear the wreck.

