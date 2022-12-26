Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday.

A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.

The family including mother, father, and several children all got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

