Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday.
A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
The family including mother, father, and several children all got out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
