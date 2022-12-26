Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler
11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday.

A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.

The family including mother, father, and several children all got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

