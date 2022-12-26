Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight. Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 50-degrees. Looking ahead, temperatures continue to warm up this week. We’ll see highs around 70-degrees again by Thursday. Rain returns to our forecast late Wednesday/early Thursday, continuing into Friday, and low chances for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Have a good night and a great week.

