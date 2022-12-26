Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with a few clouds and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through the day today.  Expect winds to be breezy at times as they turn from the southwest this morning to the northwest this afternoon behind a weak cold front.  Temperatures will reach the lower 50s ahead of the front and drop back to the 20s tonight.  Sunny skies continue through midweek with temperatures in the 40s Tuesday, but warming quickly into the 60s Wednesday.  A slight chance for rain starts Wednesday night and increases, becoming likely Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive at the end of the week.

