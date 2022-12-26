Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex

(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested as a suspect in a murder that took place at Pinewood Park Apartments.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. Monday, according to police.

A gunshot victim taken to an emergency room around 1:45 a.m. died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the victim was also a juvenile.

Police said no further information will be released in this case because the suspect is a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County
Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County
Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County