Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested as a suspect in a murder that took place at Pinewood Park Apartments.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. Monday, according to police.
A gunshot victim taken to an emergency room around 1:45 a.m. died from his injuries, according to police.
Police said the victim was also a juvenile.
Police said no further information will be released in this case because the suspect is a juvenile.
