City of Tyler offers two places to recycle Christmas trees

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler.

Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 15 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

Golden Road Park is located at the intersection of McDonald Road and Golden Road. Fun Forest Park is located in the 900 block of North Glenwood Boulevard.

All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Drop Off.”

The trees at the parks are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas.

Christmas trees will also be picked up at the curb for disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled.

