Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi reports an allegedly stolen church van used in a prison escape was found in Wood County Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office post a witness reported seeing a man pushing the van into a body of water near Alba.

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were found to be missing during the headcount Sunday from the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi.

The van was allegedly stolen from Belmont Church which is close to the detention center.

Authorities say the two inmates should be considered dangerous.

