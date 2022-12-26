Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday, Dec. 26.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.

PREVIOUS: Boil water notice issued for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County

