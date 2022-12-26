Boil water notice isued for Gallatin Water Supply customers in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gallatin Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for its customers.

Gallatin Water Supply said due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded our reserves causing a system wide outage.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue notification.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the office at (903) 683-8182.

