Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice isued for Gallatin Water Supply customers in Cherokee County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gallatin Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for its customers.

Gallatin Water Supply said due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded our reserves causing a system wide outage.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue notification.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the office at (903) 683-8182.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

City of Tyler offers two places to recycle Christmas trees
11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County