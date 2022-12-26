Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Compton Community by the South Rusk County Water Supply Corporation.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” a press release stated.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.