Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

East 4th Street shooting
East 4th Street shooting(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation.

Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries, according to a release. He was shot during “an altercation.”

Reed was taken to UMC for treatment, where he later died.

Police stated there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and relevant information could be eligible for a reward.

Another incident occurred at this location on Thursday of last week. A man suspected of murder was arrested at this location. He was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in the roadway South of Woodrow after a crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

City of Tyler offers two places to recycle Christmas trees
11,000 block Lakeway Drive, Tyler
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County
Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County