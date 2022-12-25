SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a job that happens 365 days a year, animal caretaking. While many people were at home this morning with family celebrating Christmas, a few staff members and a volunteer with the SPCA of East Texas were spending time with their 20 dogs at their facility by the dog park.

Kat Cortelyou is the Director of Operations for the SPCA of East Texas. This is her fifth or sixth Christmas with the animals and she said all the dogs got Kongs for Christmas.

“In our facility here, our holding facility, most of our animals are in fosters, which is great. But we do have 20 of our larger animals that we keep here on sight that can’t find a home for one reason or another, or are on a medical hold,” she said. “Today for instance, animal care came in and made sure that they’re all cleaned and walked, and fed and watered. Now they’re in there just kind of interacting with them, like any other day, to make sure that they’re getting the attention that they need.”

Those at the facility fed the dogs, let them out for walks or to play in the yard, and cleaned the kennels, it’s just another day for them.

At their Snippet Clinic they have 14 puppies from one litter they took in on Friday. They have another litter of nine puppies that came in Thursday, as well as several other dogs that are there for different medical reasons.

“So right now we are loaded up at the Snippet Clinic,” Cortelyou said.

The dogs all got new bones and collars for Christmas, and some extra love from those working today.

