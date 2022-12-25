Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes

The Overton fire department has around ten pallets of water to pass out to the community without them having to get out of their cars and bare the cold.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning.

Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed.

“I thought I’m going to head to town I’m gonna get some water for the people in Overton who need it because I live in Arp and we do have water,” said Janet Kibodeaux, an Arp resident who helped out the Overton community.

Kibodeaux said it is unfortunate that some Overton citizens are without water around this time.

“With the holidays coming up, water is very important,” said Kibodeaux.

The Overton Volunteer Fire Department had around ten pallets of water to pass out to the community without them having to get out of their cars and endure the cold.

“I appreciate that which is why I came out in the cold because I am not a cold weather person,” said Kibodeaux.

Overton community members like Rittan Brittan lined up to receive the free water.

“It feels good though, it’s a lot of help,” said Brittan.

