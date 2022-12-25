Christmas Day Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Merry Christmas, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We start the day off with temperatures in the low 20s, upper teens for some, and clear/sunny skies. By mid-morning temperatures will be in the 30s, with sunny/mostly sunny skies continuing. This afternoon, sunshine prevails as temperatures warm into the low and mid 40s for highs. Today will be the warmest day we’ve had since last Wednesday/Thursday morning, as many of us have been below freezing since the front arrived, and only some areas warming above the freezing mark Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to warm-up over the next week, with highs in the low 70s again by next Thursday. We’ll continue to see lows around and below freezing through Tuesday morning, then they’ll jump into the 50s and 60s for the second half of the week. Rain will return to our forecast on Thursday, continuing into the New Year’s Weekend, though the highest chance looks to be Thursday and Friday. We’ll be watching this closely for you since many have plans for New Year’s Eve that may be impacted by rain in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated. Have a merry Christmas and blessed Sunday!

