Boil water notice issued for Westwood Beach water system in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Sunday for the Westwood Beach water system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Westwood Beach water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.

