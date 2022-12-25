Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for some customers of the the Mims Water Supply public water system, due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729.

This boil water notice includes customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Mims Water Supply to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The laboratory for bacteriological testing will not be open for submission of water samples until Tuesday, Dec. 27, therefore the results would not be made available to Mims WSC until Wednesday, Dec. 28. This is due to the laboratory holiday schedule.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Oney, General Manager and Operator at 903-601-2746, or Paula Hathcoat, Office Manager at 903-601-2155. You may also contact our Mims WSC business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185; during business hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm.

