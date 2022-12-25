Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice issued for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Sunday for Gum Creek Water Supply customers.

The notice is due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity causing a system wide outage. To all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water beginning Sunday, you are now under a boil water notice until further notification.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Gum Creek water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the office at (903) 589-9988 or by email at gumcreekwater@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Officers were seen outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman after an officer-involved...
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

Latest News

SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
Boil water notice issued for Westwood Beach water system in Henderson County
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County