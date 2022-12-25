Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: A dozen deviled eggs for the holiday table

Mama Steph's kicked-up deviled eggs
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deviled eggs are a Southern tradition, so most folks have them on the table during the holidays. Here is a slightly different take on deviled eggs that you might want to try this year.

Kicked-up deviled eggs with bacon by Mama Steph

6 boiled eggs, sliced in half lengthwise, yolks removed into a bowl

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon red wine vinegar (I used the jalapeno flavored one)

1/3 cup chopped pickled jalapenos

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (white and very light green parts only)

3 strips cooked bacon, crumbled

Method: Place yolks in a small mixing bowl, and mash well with a fork. Add all other ingredients, as well as salt and pepper to taste, and stir until combined. Fill the egg whites with spoon, or pipe into the whites using a ziploc bag filled with the filling. Snip off one corner and squeeze to fill. Tips:

To make perfect boiled eggs, place eggs in pan, then cover with cool water, filling to a depth of at least an inch over the top of the eggs. Add a tablespoon of salt, as some wise older cooks say this helps make the shells more easily removable.

If any of the eggs float to the top of the water, throw them out, as floating eggs are typically spoiled eggs.

Next, bring eggs to a boil over medium-high heat. As soon as a rolling boil is reached, cover the pan and remove from heat. Set timer for 12 minutes.

When the time goes off, take pan to sink, and carefully pour out the hot water.

Toss the eggs around in the empty pan to crack the shells thoroughly. Cover again with cool water so they become a manageable temperature. Then, after a few minutes, peel your eggs and make your recipe!

