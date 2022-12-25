1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday.

Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave.

Police report an employee at the club, Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Witnesses told officers that before the shooting, a fight occurred inside the business, and those involved were told to leave. Shortly after the group left, shots were heard, witnesses said according to police.

Police report receiving more than ten 911 calls of a shooting in the parking lot. Callers reported hearing more than 20 rounds fired by multiple shooters.

Officers report finding roughly 40 shell casings from the parking lot.

A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the man from being pistol whipped and the woman from a bullet graze to the head, according to police.

No other injuries had been reported.

Glass at nearby businesses was shattered by bullets.

The incident remains under investigation.

