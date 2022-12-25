Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot

Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin
Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday.

Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave.

Police report an employee at the club, Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Witnesses told officers that before the shooting, a fight occurred inside the business, and those involved were told to leave. Shortly after the group left, shots were heard, witnesses said according to police.

Police report receiving more than ten 911 calls of a shooting in the parking lot. Callers reported hearing more than 20 rounds fired by multiple shooters.

Officers report finding roughly 40 shell casings from the parking lot.

A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the man from being pistol whipped and the woman from a bullet graze to the head, according to police.

No other injuries had been reported.

Glass at nearby businesses was shattered by bullets.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Officers were seen outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman after an officer-involved...
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

Latest News

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents
The Overton Volunteer Fire Department distributed free water to residents in need after a water...
East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes
Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin fed more than 500 people for free on Christmas Eve, continuing...
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
Women are served a meal at House of Hope in Longview.
Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday