Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas time in East Texas: A time when family and friends come together to share meals and gifts. But for some living in shelters, it is a time of recovery.

The nearly 60 women who reside at Longview’s House of Hope’ women’s shelter, share a different viewpoint of this holiday, one of recovering their lives. They celebrate, not with gifts or food, but with a new outlook on their future.

For 17 years, Sister Helen Johnson has been the driving force behind a shelter that does more than offer housing and food to women in need, but also hope that their lives can change.

She said that many come to the shelter escaping domestic violence or substance abuse, and get a second chance for a better life.

Johnson talks about the difference the shelter has made over the years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
Fannin Avenue fire
4 families displaced after Tyler house fire
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Latest News

Women are served a meal at House of Hope in Longview.
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Free water offered to Overton residents
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity