WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas time in East Texas: A time when family and friends come together to share meals and gifts. But for some living in shelters, it is a time of recovery.

The nearly 60 women who reside at Longview’s House of Hope’ women’s shelter, share a different viewpoint of this holiday, one of recovering their lives. They celebrate, not with gifts or food, but with a new outlook on their future.

For 17 years, Sister Helen Johnson has been the driving force behind a shelter that does more than offer housing and food to women in need, but also hope that their lives can change.

She said that many come to the shelter escaping domestic violence or substance abuse, and get a second chance for a better life.

Johnson talks about the difference the shelter has made over the years.

