Tyler tax office manager gives tips for upcoming filing deadline

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although the deadline to file taxes is in April, it doesn’t hurt to follow helpful tips that will make the filing process easier.

“The IRS is going through tax returns like a fine tooth comb this year,” said Kenesha Minnick, manager for Liberty Tax & Loans in Tyler. “Last year they kind of brushed stuff away, this year they are on top of it.”

Minnick says that everything regarding taxes including the child tax credit will go back to the way it was before COVID-19.

“If your child was between zero to six, you got $3,600. From six and all the way to 18 you got $3000. That was COVID-19. Now since COVID-19 is over and we are going back to its original state were going back to just the plain 2000,” said Minnick.

Minnick said that the big refunds are less likely to occur.

“So no big refunds this year. You’re not going to see the huge refunds. We’re going back to maybe 5, 6, or 7, $8,000 dollars,” said Minnick.

A tip she gave is to start calculating everything as soon as possible and to file as soon as you can.

“Be as accurate as possible do not lie on your tax return try your best to do it the right way,” said Minnick

She also advised to have a professional look over your taxes to avoid making any mistakes.

