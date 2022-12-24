Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cold afternoon with a few hours above freezing. Hard freeze again tonight!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting our Saturday off in the teens and low twenties this morning but thankfully will see a brief time above freezing with afternoon temps in the middle to upper 30s. Our reprieve from freezing temps will be short lived however, as we will plummet back down to near 20 degrees by Christmas morning. Christmas day will see a MUCH better thaw as we warm into the 40s during the “heat” of the day with mostly sunny skies. One final hard freeze will be possible Monday morning as we wake up in the middle to upper 20s before warming to near 50 degrees in the afternoon. A weak cold front sweeps through later on Monday but will lead to little impact on our temperatures for the middle of next week. Gusty and much warmer southerly winds stream through East Texas on Wednesday behind a potent warm front, leading to highs near 70 degrees on Thursday! A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but better chances for showers and even a few storms return to East Texas sometime next Friday. We’ll be watching the forecast for next Friday closely, in the meantime, stay warm! We’ll be finished with this dangerous cold weather soon.

