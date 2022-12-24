Pavlova roll by Chef Simon Webster
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, showed us how to make a perfectly light dessert that we all loved, and think you will, as well.
Pavlova Roll
By Chef Simon Webster
8 egg whites
1 cup fine sugar
One table spoonful of cornstarch
One cookie sheet
Parchment paper
Two cups Fresh strawberries sliced
6 whole strawberries to decorate
Two cups of heavy whipping cream.
Powdered sugar to dust
Beat egg in clean bowl, when soft peaks appear slowly add sugar and cornstarch one spoonful at a time. Beat till firm.
Line cookie sheet with parchment paper
Spread meringue on top.
Bake in Medium oven for ten to fifteen minutes.
Cool over night.
Whip heavy cream spread on meringue then top with sliced strawberries.
Roll up with the help of parchment paper to form a log
Decorate with whole strawberries and dust with powdered sugar.
