Pavlova roll by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon shows us how to make a pavlova roll, or pavlova roulade, for a delicious light dessert.
Chef Simon shows us how to make a pavlova roll, or pavlova roulade, for a delicious light dessert.(Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, showed us how to make a perfectly light dessert that we all loved, and think you will, as well.

Pavlova Roll

By Chef Simon Webster

8 egg whites

1 cup fine sugar

One table spoonful of cornstarch

One cookie sheet

Parchment paper

Two cups Fresh strawberries sliced

6 whole strawberries to decorate

Two cups of heavy whipping cream.

Powdered sugar to dust

Beat egg in clean bowl, when soft peaks appear slowly add sugar and cornstarch one spoonful at a time. Beat till firm.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper

Spread meringue on top.

Bake in Medium oven for ten to fifteen minutes.

Cool over night.

Whip heavy cream spread on meringue then top with sliced strawberries.

Roll up with the help of parchment paper to form a log

Decorate with whole strawberries and dust with powdered sugar.

