Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana

(Au Concepts and Design)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana.

“Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s really paid off and I’m excited to play at the next level.”

What was it about Northwestern that made you make the decision?

“It’s just like family over there. And I’m a very family oriented person and I really like that vibe.”

How has been a Nacogdoches Dragon prepared you to reach this point in your athletic career?

Nacogdoches really supported me all the way through it. And I’m very grateful for that. And yeah.”

