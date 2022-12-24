Lady Patriots basketball team finds success through aggression

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 9-2, the Lady Patriots are in the midst of a four-game road trip, getting two hard-fought wins on the road in New Mexico.

They continue their traveling game against Oklahoma Christian next Friday. This is a team that’s getting stronger by emphasizing more aggressive play.

“Like going on the road, we have to have the mindset that they’re a little more in the comfort zone. But again, it just, to be able to be consistent that’s what we’re looking for is picking up great habits, throughout our practices,” said UT Tyler Women’s Basketball Coach Rebecca Alvidrez.

