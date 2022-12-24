Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lady Patriots basketball team finds success through aggression

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 9-2, the Lady Patriots are in the midst of a four-game road trip, getting two hard-fought wins on the road in New Mexico.

They continue their traveling game against Oklahoma Christian next Friday. This is a team that’s getting stronger by emphasizing more aggressive play.

“Like going on the road, we have to have the mindset that they’re a little more in the comfort zone. But again, it just, to be able to be consistent that’s what we’re looking for is picking up great habits, throughout our practices,” said UT Tyler Women’s Basketball Coach Rebecca Alvidrez.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

UT Tyler Women’s Basketball Coach Rebecca Alvidrez
Lady Patriots basketball team finds success through aggression
Terry Bussey (KTRE)
Timpson’s Terry Bussey named 2022 Mr. Texas Football
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says
It was a banner day for colleges who ventured to East Texas for prime recruits; they always...
East Texas athletes sign with Baylor, Alabama, TCU