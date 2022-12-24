Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe.

According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.

