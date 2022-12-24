Christmas Eve Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After clouds cleared this afternoon, mostly sunny skies prevailed with temperatures topping of around/just above freezing for many of us. This evening, temperatures will dip back below freezing, with another hard freeze expected today. Skies will remain mostly clear/clear tonight with calm winds. We’ll start Christmas Day off with temperatures in the low 20s, warming into the low 30s around 10AM. Look for abundant sunshine tomorrow as temperatures warm into the 40s for highs. Wind should remain relatively calm, maybe gusting to 5 mph at times.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will continue warming, with highs expected in the low 70s by Thursday. Low will get out of the 30s, and we’ll start a few mornings off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s late in the week. The first half of the week looks dry, with rain returning for the second half of the week, into New Year’s Eve weekend. Right now, chances look highest on Thursday and Friday, with lingering chances for Saturday and Sunday (New Year’s Eve and Day). Have a great, warm night and merry Christmas.

