Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Lauren Munt and Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims.

This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments.

Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. as additional suspects in the case. Arrest warrants have been issued and Midland Police are asking for help in locating the suspects.

If you have information on their whereabouts, you can contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110 or call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
Boil water notice issued for Westwood Beach water system in Henderson County
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County