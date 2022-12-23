WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers were in pursuit of a suspect they allege was responsible for the theft of items from an area Walmart. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers fatally shot the suspect.

The witness, Wesley Marsh, of Wood County, talks about driving up to the courthouse where police were securing the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.