Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers were in pursuit of a suspect they allege was responsible for the theft of items from an area Walmart. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers fatally shot the suspect.

The witness, Wesley Marsh, of Wood County, talks about driving up to the courthouse where police were securing the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd.
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
100% of the proceeds go to the family.
Lufkin diner holds fundraiser for boy injured in fire