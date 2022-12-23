Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for east Texas residents but continue to face weather related outages all over the region.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning.

SWEPCO are reporting over 1,400 outages all concentrated near Lake Cypress Springs north of Winnsboro. Another 1,600 outages reported just west of Lufkin.

ONCOR reported over 3,000 customers without power. According to authorities, a large truck collided with a power line pole causing the outage.

Estimated restoration times vary per incident. Customers are advised to check their power companies website for further updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.