Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

(MGN Image)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for east Texas residents but continue to face weather related outages all over the region.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning.

SWEPCO are reporting over 1,400 outages all concentrated near Lake Cypress Springs north of Winnsboro. Another 1,600 outages reported just west of Lufkin.

ONCOR reported over 3,000 customers without power. According to authorities, a large truck collided with a power line pole causing the outage.

Estimated restoration times vary per incident. Customers are advised to check their power companies website for further updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman

Latest News

Structure fire reported near Fannin in Tyler
A fire at a mobile home took the life of one occupant and injured another.
1 killed, 2 injured in mobile home fire near Bullard
A fire at a mobile home took the life of one occupant and injured another.
1 killed, 2 injured in mobile home fire near Bullard
The centers are meant to help those seeking shelter from the cold.
East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front