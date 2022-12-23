SWEPCO estimates Longview power will be restored by 8 p.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight.

As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power, the company said in an annoucement. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold.

At peak, more than 12,200 customers were reportedly without power between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

Estimated time of restoration for 95% of customers in Longview is 8 p.m., today, Dec. 23, according to the company.

Remember to stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous.

