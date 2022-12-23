Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Structure fire reported near Fannin in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are currently at the scene of a reported structure fire in the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler.

The Tyler Police Department is advising citizens that Thistle is closed between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. There are lines down in the roadway and drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Authorities advise avoiding the area until the fire is extinguished.

1 killed, 2 injured in mobile home fire near Bullard
