Structure fire reported near Fannin in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are currently at the scene of a reported structure fire in the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler.

The Tyler Police Department is advising citizens that Thistle is closed between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. There are lines down in the roadway and drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Authorities advise avoiding the area until the fire is extinguished.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.