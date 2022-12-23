Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead

Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a nightclub shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.

Police say, the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s died as a result of his injuries.

No word on his identity at the moment.

Laredo Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

100% of the proceeds go to the family.
Lufkin diner holds fundraiser for boy injured in fire
WebXtra: Lufkin diner holds fundraiser for boy injured in fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Grand Saline house ‘complete loss’ after overnight fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire