Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well...It’s here. Wind Chill Advisories through tomorrow at noon for all of East Texas and A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday due to the very cold mornings that are forecast. We will warm up significantly next week...actually into the lower 70s by Thursday. Okay...what can we expect overnight? Temperatures drop to near 10 degrees...a bit colder north and a bit warmer south...but not much. Wind Chills will remain below freezing overnight. Please bundle up if you head outdoors. Mostly Cloudy, windy and cold on Friday. Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Christmas Eve and even a bit warmer on Christmas Day. The mornings will remain very cold, so we continue our First Alert Weather Days for that reason. A very weak cold front late on Monday will do little and temperatures will still slowly warm into Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Warming more into Wednesday and Thursday, finally above freezing on Wednesday morning and into the lower 70s for highs on Thursday. A few showers will be possible late Thursday as well with another cold front moving through next Friday. Please be safe out there and stay warm.

